Waupaca County communities advised to evacuate

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — Residents in low-lying river areas of Weyauwega, Fremont and New London are being urged to evacuate immediately because of dangerous floodwaters, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Authorities provided the map below, showing the affected zones, and stressed that safety cannot be guaranteed for those who choose to remain in place.

Waupaca County Sheriff's Office Area advised to evacuate, per sheriff's office.

Waupaca County Sheriff's Office Area advised to evacuate, per the sheriff's office.

Public shelters have been opened at Washington Center Gym, 500 W. Washington St., New London, and Weyauwega Community Center, 105 E. Main St., Weyauwega.

Neighbors are advised to bring phone chargers, medications and pets. Officials noted that pets will not be allowed in the shelters, so separate arrangements should be made for their care.

For updates on the emergency evacuation, residents should call 211. The sheriff’s office is asking people not to call 911 unless they have an emergency.

