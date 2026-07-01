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President approves $22.6 Million in FEMA funding for Wisconsin

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Jessica Goska/NBC 26
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — President Donald Trump announced on social media that he has approved $22.6 million in FEMA disaster funding for Wisconsin following the historic flooding that impacted northeast Wisconsin earlier this year.

The funding request came after severe flooding caused widespread damage across the region.

Congressman Tom Tiffany, who is also running for governor of Wisconsin, responded to the announcement by thanking the Trump administration for helping secure the disaster assistance.

Governor Tony Evers reacted more cautiously, referencing the administration’s previous withholding of emergency funding in other parts of the country.

In the statement, Governor Evers said, “Wisconsinites and I will believe it when we see it.”

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow this story.

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