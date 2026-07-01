President approves $22.6 Million in FEMA funding for Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — President Donald Trump announced on social media that he has approved $22.6 million in FEMA disaster funding for Wisconsin following the historic flooding that impacted northeast Wisconsin earlier this year.

The funding request came after severe flooding caused widespread damage across the region.

Congressman Tom Tiffany, who is also running for governor of Wisconsin, responded to the announcement by thanking the Trump administration for helping secure the disaster assistance.

When severe weather hit Wisconsin, I called the White House to help secure the federal support our state needs.



Thank you to President Trump and his administration for their partnership. We’ll keep working to ensure every Wisconsin community has the resources needed to recover. pic.twitter.com/KxJiTMnBhl — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) June 30, 2026

Governor Tony Evers reacted more cautiously, referencing the administration’s previous withholding of emergency funding in other parts of the country.

Here’s my statement on President Trump posting about his endorsement for governor while he plays politics with disaster funds Wisconsin needs to rebuild after multiple severe weather events over the last year. pic.twitter.com/JZA3CKGPc1 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 1, 2026

In the statement, Governor Evers said, “Wisconsinites and I will believe it when we see it.”

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow this story.