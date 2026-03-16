Dirk Ribbens named as next superintendent for Wrightstown Community School District

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The Wrightstown Community School District has selected Dirk Ribbens, principal of Ashwaubenon High School, as its next superintendent.

According to the Wrighstown school district, Ribbens brings more than 30 years of experience in education, including roles as principal, associate principal and classroom teacher. He has led Ashwaubenon High School since 2019.

“I am honored and excited to be the next superintendent of the Wrightstown School District,” Ribbens said in a media release. “It is a great school in a wonderful community. I look forward to collaborating with the community, the school board, staff, students and parents to make this a place where students learn at high levels, feel safe and connected, and develop the skills to be successful after they finish school.”

The district said its board of education, in partnership with CESA 7, conducted a comprehensive search to fill the position. Board members said they are confident Ribbens’ leadership skills, commitment to student success and dedication to community partnerships will help guide the district forward.

Ribbens will succeed James Smasal, who was announced as interim superintendent in August of last year. He will be the fourth superintendent serving the district since Former superintendent Andy Space retired in late December of 2024 amid legal issues.

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