Wrightstown School District appoints new interim superintendent

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The Wrightstown Community School District (WCSD) has appointed James Smasal as their interim superintendent for the 2025-2026 school year, the board of education announced on Wednesday.

The board says this comes after a "rigorous and inclusive" selection process, which began with a pool of 10 highly qualified candidates.

"Mr. Smasal brings to WCSD a strong background in district operations, a proven record of leadership, and a contagious enthusiasm for public education," stated Board of Education President Rayn Warner. "Known for his passion for students, staff, and the community, Mr. Smasal is a vibrant leader who approaches his work with heart, humor, and energy. In fact, those who have worked with him in the past note it’s not uncommon to hear him singing through the school hallways - a testament to the positive spirit he brings to his role."

The board says it plans to approve Smasal's appointment at their next board meeting on Aug. 20. The search for a permanent superintendent will be launched in late 2025 or early 2026.

This comes after former superintendent Ron Saari resigned a couple months after being put on administrative leave. He had been in the job for less than 7 months.

