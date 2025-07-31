Wrightstown school superintendent resigns after less than 7 months on the job

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The superintendent of the Wrightstown Community School District, Ron Saari, is resigning after less than seven months on the job, according to a Facebook post from the district.

Saari joined the district in January and received a one-year extension in March, but was placed on administrative leave in May for what the district called "concerns of Mr. Saari's performance."

This comes after two new school board members were elected in early April.

"Following a recent change in School Board membership, the Board has decided to pursue a new direction in District leadership," the district stated in a Facebook post. "With mutual respect and a shared commitment to the best interests of students and the community, Mr. Saari and the Board, in good faith, have agreed to a professional transition in leadership."

Saari is the second Wrightstown superintendent to leave the district in the last eight months. Former superintendent Andy Space retired in late December of 2024 amid legal issues.