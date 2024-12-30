Wrightstown superintendent to retire early amid legal issues

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The Wrightstown Board of Education announced Sunday just before 7:45 p.m. in a news release Superintendent Andy Space will retire early at the end of the first semester on Jan. 17, 2025.

“After spending time with family and reflecting over the Thanksgiving break, I have decided to retire from my role as superintendent after the current school year," Space wrote to the board in a statement which was shared in a news release. "This was a difficult decision to make, but it’s one that is in the best interest of me and my loved ones. I want to thank our amazing teachers and staff, families, board members, students, and community members for making my time here so special."

The board writes Space's decision comes amid allegations concerning "Superintendent contractual matters, school purchases, open meetings law issues, legal counsel issues, board / staff relations, and insubordination which were under review."

According to the news release, an outside law firm was reviewing those allegations. They say this raised questions from the community about legal fees at several of the last board meetings.

The review is now over and there will be no more litigation between Space and the board as a condition of accepting Space's retirement, the board writes. Space will also receive severance.

“We respect the superintendent’s decision to step aside during this time and remain committed to maintaining the transparency and accountability expected by our community,” said Angela Hansen-Winker, Board President. “We believed it best to now focus back to the many positive things occurring within our school District.”

“Our duty is to act in the best interest of our students, staff, and community while ensuring compliance with our legal and governance obligations,” Hansen-Winker said in the news release. “We are confident that occurred”.

The Board says they will appoint an interim superintendent.