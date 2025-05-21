Wrightstown schools superintendent placed on administrative leave

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — Wrightstown Community School District superintendent Ron Saari is on administrative leave, according to the district.

The district confirmed to NBC 26 on Wednesday that the board of education met with legal counsel in closed session Tuesday to discuss "concerns of Mr. Saari's performance," and the board ultimately placed him on administrative leave pending the completion of a review.

The board gave Saari a one-year contract extension in March.

A board meeting is scheduled for tonight at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the meeting live here.