Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wrightstown schools superintendent placed on administrative leave

ron saari
Wrightstown Community School District
ron saari
Posted
and last updated

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — Wrightstown Community School District superintendent Ron Saari is on administrative leave, according to the district.

The district confirmed to NBC 26 on Wednesday that the board of education met with legal counsel in closed session Tuesday to discuss "concerns of Mr. Saari's performance," and the board ultimately placed him on administrative leave pending the completion of a review.

The board gave Saari a one-year contract extension in March.

A board meeting is scheduled for tonight at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the meeting live here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids