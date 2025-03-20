Wrightstown School Board grants 1-year extension to Superintendent Ron Saari's contract

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The Wrightstown School Board voted Wednesday to approve a one-year extension for Superintendent Ron Saari's contract.

This comes after the last superintendent, Andy Space, retired early amid legal issues, which led the board to appoint Ron Saari as the interim superintendent for the district in January.

Wrightstown board president Angela Hansen-Winker announced in a news release that Saari's contract is now extended through the 2025-26 school year.

"Superintendent Saari has consistently shown a growth mindset, embracing continuous improvement both for himself and the district. He is not afraid to own a mistake and take immediate corrective actions, which is refreshing for our board," said Tony Decker, board clerk. "His 18 years of experience, along with his dedication and commitment to the district, have made him a great fit for Wrightstown. He leads with humility, transparency, and the courage to make difficult decisions, while always maintaining a positive and professional attitude.”

