Deadly Fond du Lac County crash suspect makes court appearance, bond set at $250,000

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 19-year-old West Bend man who was arrested on suspicion of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fond du Lac County has made his first court appearance.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release a bond hearing was held Tuesday for Jatziel Manuel Pabon Encarnacion. Toney said the hearing was held at the suspect's request.

The court ordered a $250,000 cash bond for Pabon Encarnacion. He is to have no contact with the witnesses and alcohol-related conditions were also set, the release said.

Toney said no additional information will be released until or unless a criminal complaint is filed. Pabon Encarnacion has not been formally charged.

The suspect was arrested on New Year's Day in connection to the deadly crash that happened in the Town of Auburn on New Year's Eve.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office has said the people involved in two consecutive crashes were coming from an underage drinking party. Drugs were also present.

19-year-old Taya Grimes from Hartford was killed.

Investigators said Grimes was one of two people ejected from one car. She was then hit by another car and dragged for three miles into Washington County where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office has said the second person ejected from the car may also have been hit.