UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fond du Lac County from New Year's Eve.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jan 02, 2024
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 19-year-old West Bend man has identified as the driver of the vehicle that hit a 19-year-old woman, following a crash in Fond du Lac County.

We first reported this story on NBC 26 on New Year's Eve.

He's been arrested on suspicion of Hit and Run-causing death.

He's being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail, and he's waiting for his first court appearance.

Additional details about the crash will be available in the criminal complaint that's filed with the court.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

