FDL Co. Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly New Year's Eve crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the first of two crashes that killed one and injured four others on New Year's Eve.

Deputies said in a news release the crash happened at 1:10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 45 near Sandy Road in the Township of Auburn.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the west ditch and struck a culvert. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to a stop. Authorities said four of the five people were ejected during the crash.

Authorities said a 19-year-old Hartford woman was hit and dragged by another vehicle after she was ejected from the first crash. They said she was later found by Washington County deputies three miles from the initial crash site and pronounced dead.

Deputies said the 19-year-old Hartford woman was driving.

The sheriff's office released the following information regarding the four passengers:



17-year-old man from West Bend taken by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with critical injuries

16-year-old woman from Theresa taken by ambulance to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, non-life threatening injuries

17-year-old from Milwaukee taken by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend with minor injuries

21-year-old from Iron Ridge taken by a civilian vehicle to Aurora Medical Center in Washington County with serious, non-life threatening injuries

The investigation into both crashes are ongoing.