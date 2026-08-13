Competency evaluation ordered for man accused in fatal New London apartment fire

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — A man charged with killing his mother and setting fires inside her apartment was ordered to undergo competency proceedings, according to court records.

Rodolfo Gonzalez, 39, faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide, arson, and mutilating a corpse in connection with the death of his mother at the Franklin Park Apartments on Division Street.

During a review hearing on Thursday, Gonzalez’s attorney raised concerns about his competency. Judge Troy Nielsen ordered competency proceedings, including a competency evaluation, and removed a previously scheduled Aug. 17 preliminary hearing from the calendar.

Authorities said the victim was found dead on July 26 after firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the apartment complex. Investigators later determined the death was suspicious after finding multiple fires inside the apartment, including one allegedly set between the victim’s legs while she was lying on a bed.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators observed multiple puncture wounds on the woman’s chest and neck. An autopsy determined she died from multiple sharp-force injuries to the neck and showed no signs of smoke inhalation, leading investigators to conclude she died before the fires were set.

Investigators allege Gonzalez set the fires in an attempt to conceal the homicide.

Gonzalez remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond.

Court records show Gonzalez was previously charged in Outagamie County with attempted first-degree intentional homicide involving the same victim in February 2025.