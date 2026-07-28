New London man charged with killing mother, setting apartment fire

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — A New London man is accused of murdering his mother and mutilating her corpse before setting an apartment on fire, according to a criminal complaint.

Rodolfo Gonzalez, 39, was charged Tuesday in Waupaca County with first-degree intentional homicide, arson, mutilating a corpse and other offenses.

The victim was found dead Sunday afternoon after the New London Fire Department responded to a report of smoke at the Franklin Park Apartments on Division Street.

According to the complaint, investigators considered the death suspicious after discovering at least three separate fires inside the apartment, including one allegedly set between the victim’s legs while she was lying on a bed. Authorities also reported finding cat litter on the woman’s head, in her mouth and in her ears.

Investigators observed multiple puncture wounds on the left side of the woman’s upper chest and neck during an examination of the body, the complaint states.

Security video from the apartment building allegedly showed Gonzalez — identified in the complaint as the victim’s son — on the fifth floor around the time the fire was set. Investigators also recovered several items from Gonzalez and the area around him, including multiple cellphones, lighters and a Bible.

An autopsy determined the woman died from multiple sharp-force injuries to the neck. Investigators said there was no soot in her lungs or carbon monoxide in her blood, indicating she died before the fires were set.

According to the complaint, investigators believe the fires were intentionally set in an attempt to conceal the homicide.

Court records show Gonzalez previously was charged in Outagamie County with attempted first-degree intentional homicide involving the same victim in February 2025.

Gonzalez remained in the Waupaca County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Court records did not yet list a bond amount.

