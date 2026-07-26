One dead after smoke reported in New London building, officials say

NEW LONDON (NBC26) — One person was found dead Sunday afternoon after firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside a building in New London, authorities said.

The New London Fire Department was dispatched around 2:37 p.m. to 505 Division St. after receiving a report of smoke in the building. Crews arriving at the scene found one occupant dead inside, according to the fire department.

Several residents were displaced by the incident and are working with the American Red Cross for temporary housing assistance.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately released.