Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Charges have been forwarded for review against two teenagers involved in the Pulaski bonfire incident that occurred in October.

After review, charges have been forwarded for review against a 17-year-old male from Green Bay to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office.

Charges have also been forwarded for review against a 16-year-old male from Pulaski to Shawano County Human Services - Juvenile Intake Division.

Recommended charges include



Second Degree Reckless Injury

Injury by Negligent Handling of Fire

The homeowner, who was present during the incident also had charges forwarded for review against them.

After a long and extensive investigation, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office stated they would like to thank everyone who came forward to discuss this incident and provided information to collaborate all the facts.

This was a tragic event. An event that due to reckless, and negligent behavior of those responsible, caused physical, emotional, and mental pain for those affected. Pain that we hope will continue to improve in the coming days, weeks, and months, but we also understand this is something that will never be forgotten by those impacted. We would like to once again, extend our heartfelt condolences to those affected, and the Pulaski Community as a whole. Thank you for your patience and understanding, as we know this took a significant amount of time to get through this investigation.

Chief Deputy George Lenzner: Shawano County Sheriff's Office

The names of those who are involved have not been released at this time.

Read initial reports of the Pulaski bonfire incident here: Multiple people seriously burned after bonfire explosion in Shawano County

