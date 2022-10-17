Shawano County detectives looking to talk with witnesses about bonfire explosion

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Multiple detectives are investigating a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Dozens of people gathered at a bonfire Friday night to celebrate Pulaski High School's homecoming, according to victim GoFundMe pages. Someone threw an accelerant on the bonfire, causing an explosion and seriously burning multiple people.

The sheriff's office said the Pulaski School District informed detectives Monday morning that officers and detectives will not be allowed to conduct interviews at the schools.

Therefore, on Wednesday, October 19, from 4 pm to 9 pm, detectives from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Pulaski Police Department, located at 585 E. Glenbrook Drive, Pulaski, WI 54162.

The sheriff's office is asking that any victims or witnesses who have not spoken to law enforcement please come during this time to meet with detectives. The sheriff’s office is trying to gather as much information as possible regarding this case, which includes statements and possible videos to show what happened at the bonfire.

At this point, the sheriff's office has an estimate of about 17 victims, who all self-transported to multiple hospitals throughout the area. The sheriff's office doesn't know the exact severity of all injuries, although authorities do know some people have critical injuries, while others have already been released from the hospital.

Based on information gathered to this point, the sheriff's office believes there were about 30 to 40 total victims.

The sheriff's office also believes there were multiple other witnesses to these events who were not injured. If anyone wishes to speak to one of the detectives working on this matter, the sheriff's office asks that you contact the non-emergency dispatch line at (715)-526-3111.

Multiple GoFundMe accounts have been set up by friends and family to help the victims.