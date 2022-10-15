Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple people seriously burned after bonfire explosion in Shawano County

fire generic
Scripps
fire generic
Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 16:03:13-04

MAPLE GROVE (NBC 26)  — Multiple people have been hospitalized with serious burns following what was described as a bonfire "explosion" Friday night, authorities said.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office said its officers were advised early Saturday morning by the Brown County Dispatch Center that several people were at local Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.

Shawano County deputies learned one of the victims indicated there was a bonfire explosion at a residence on Cedar Drive in the town of Maple Grove.

The sheriff's office said an unknown number of people were gathered for a bonfire when an accelerant was applied to the fire, causing the fire to expand out of control. Several people suffered burn injuries requiring medical attention.

The sheriff's office believes the incident took place just prior to 10:00 p.m. Friday.

"Due to the size of the gathering and the suspected severities of injuries, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office encourages participants of the bonfire to come forward with information which will assist with this investigation," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 526-3111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!