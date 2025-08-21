Brewers fans make long lines for free burgers at George Webb in Peshtigo

PESHTIGO (NBC 26) — People from all over Northeast Wisconsin came to the only place outside the Milwaukee area with a George Webb location — Peshtigo — to cash in on the chance to get free burgers, thanks to the hottest team in baseball.

Nearly 100 years ago, the restaurant's founder, George Webb, promised free burgers if the Brew Crew ever won 12 straight.

Last week, for just the third time in franchise history, the Brewers did it.

The George Webb in Peshtigo is the restaurant's only location in northeast Wisconsin. But that didn't deter the Brew Crew faithful, many of whom saddled up for a long drive.

"I was watching them whenever they'd be on TV and when they were getting closer to 12 games and my nephew told me that if they win 12 in a row, there's free burgers. I said if they get to 12 games I'm going," said Jeff Henrigillis of Green Bay.

Burger lovers are thankful the Crew came through after a close call earlier in the season.

"Back in July when they won 11, I was like 'Oh wow! If they win the 12th in a row I better do this' because I don't know when I'm going to do this again. Then they didn't do it and I was disappointed. And it took less than a month. And we're here," said Andrew Bengston of Shawano.

Well over a hundred people were in line before 2 p.m., when the free burger window opened.

One fan in particular did more than just show up for a free burger.

"I actually got the shirt the night of the game that they won and then I personalized it by putting the three games of their history on it," said Brenda Fercy of Hobart, referencing a George Webb shirt she wore to pick up her free burger. "I embroidered my shirt. So I am the only one that officially has their three dates on the shirt. I enjoyed the whole experience, getting in line, getting the burger. I wanted to be part of this."

While the free burger giveaway is over, you never know the next time the Brewers will win 12 straight again. If that happens, we'll be right back here again eating more free burgers.