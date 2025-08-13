FREE BURGERS!!! Brewers 12th straight win triggers longstanding George Webb promotion

MILWAUKEE — For the third time in franchise history, the Brewers have won 12 straight games in a row — and for the third time in George Webb history, fans will have the chance to score free burgers after Milwaukee's 12-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

While most locations are in the Milwaukee area, there is one George Webb location in northeast Wisconsin. That's in Peshtigo, and the restaurant there says it will be taking part in the free burger giveaway.

George Webb said on its Facebook the giveaway date will be announced Thursday.

George Webb has always had faith in his hometown team. Back in the 1940s, he predicted the then minor-league Brewers would win 12 games straight — and if they did, he hinted that the restaurant would give away free burgers.

Better late than never, the Brewers managed their first 12-game winning streak on April 19, 1987. And Webb fulfilled his promise, giving away nearly 170,000 free burgers.

When the team won another 12 games in a row in 2018, George Webb Restaurants officially made the free burgers a tradition.

The Brewers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday will help keep the tradition alive.

George Webb Restaurants will announce at a later date how to get your free burger.

The Brewers, who have the best record in baseball (75-44), have been on a hot streak for weeks now. They are 31-9 in the past 40 games. During that time, the team put together another 11-game win streak. Plus, despite having one of the smallest payrolls in the MLB, they are 10-2 against the two teams with the highest payrolls: Dodgers and Mets.

