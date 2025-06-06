Body recovered in Door County identified as missing Lisa Pipp

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The body recovered in the Bay of Green Bay in Door County on Wednesday evening has been identified as missing 42-year-old Lisa Pipp, the Menominee Police Department has confirmed.

Police say the preliminary autopsy findings show no signs of foul play. Cause and manner of death determinations are pending toxicology and full autopsy reports.

The Door County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews found the body floating in the water near Little Strawberry Island in the Bay of Green Bay on Wednesday evening.

Pipp was reported missing on January 13. According to a post from the police department's Facebook page, 42-year-old Pipp got out of her vehicle near the lighthouse in Menominee and didn't take her jacket or cellphone.

