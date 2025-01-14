Menominee, Michigan police search for missing woman

MENOMINEE, MI (NBC 26) — Police in Menominee, Michigan are looking for a missing woman.

Menominee is just across the Menonimee River from Marinette, Wisconsin.

According to a post from the department's Facebook page, 42-year-old Lisa Janine Pipp got out of her vehicle near the lighthouse in Menominee and didn't take her jacket or cellphone.

Since temperatures are well below freezing, authorities are concerned about her well-being.

They say she's 5'2, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say if you know where she might be or have seen her to please call the Menominee Police Department.

That number is 906-863-5568.