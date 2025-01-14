Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Menominee, Michigan police search for missing woman

Police in Menominee, Michigan say they're looking for a missing woman who got out of her vehicle and didn't take her jacket or phone.
Lisa Janine Pip
Menominee, Michigan Police Department
Lisa Janine Pip
Posted
and last updated

MENOMINEE, MI (NBC 26) — Police in Menominee, Michigan are looking for a missing woman.

Menominee is just across the Menonimee River from Marinette, Wisconsin.

According to a post from the department's Facebook page, 42-year-old Lisa Janine Pipp got out of her vehicle near the lighthouse in Menominee and didn't take her jacket or cellphone.

Since temperatures are well below freezing, authorities are concerned about her well-being.

They say she's 5'2, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say if you know where she might be or have seen her to please call the Menominee Police Department.

That number is 906-863-5568.

Lisa Janine Pipp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.