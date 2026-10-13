Attorneys move to block release of Josh Jacobs records

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department responded to a public records request involving the case against Josh Jacobs on Tuesday afternoon, saying they are delaying release of evidence pending further legal action.

According to a letter from Police Chief Michael Renkas, the department decided to release certain records with "appropriate redactions" following a court ruling on Sept. 24. However, they said attorneys representing the individuals involved in the case are trying to block the release of those records.

The department said it sent required notices to people named in the records informing them of the planned release. Now the attorneys are seeking a court order blocking the release of the records.

According to the police chief, the department is temporarily withholding the records while the statutory waiting period expires and any related court proceedings are resolved. Renkas said the decision should not be interpreted as a denial of the records request.

"The Department recognizes its obligation under Wis. Stat. § 19.35(4)(a) to respond to public records requests as soon as practicable and without delay," the chief said. "Wisconsin law does not establish a fixed 10-day response deadline, and the Department continues to process this request in accordance with its statutory obligations."

NBC 26 submitted a request for the records, but as of Tuesday has not received the letter directly. NBC 26 obtained a copy of the letter from our partner station, TMJ4.

As of Tuesday evening, no court hearings had been scheduled in connection with the matter, according to online court records.

Jacobs was convicted of misdemeanor battery stemming from a physical altercation with the woman last spring. He remains on the NFL commissioner's exempt list and cannot practice or play.