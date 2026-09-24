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Judge clears way for release of records in Josh Jacobs battery case

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Megan Kitzman
jacobs court
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Brown County judge denied a motion to permanently seal records in the criminal case involving Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

Attorneys representing Jacobs' former girlfriend, identified only as ANM, submitted the motion for a permanent seal last week. The request was initially denied because of a filing error.

Judge Marc Hammer ruled Thursday that a temporary sealing order he issued earlier this month also will be lifted between Thursday and Friday.

The release of records will then be up to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department. The agency has 10 days to respond to each public records request. If it denies access, it must provide a valid reason under state laws.

Jacobs was convicted of misdemeanor battery stemming from a physical altercation with the woman last spring. He remains on the NFL commissioner's exempt list and cannot practice or play.

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