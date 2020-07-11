Appleton man's special wagon returned safely to him

APPLETON (NBC 26) ⁠— The 92-year-old man's special wagon was returned to him Saturday, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Armin Barth's wagon had went missing from his front yard in Appleton on Monday. He said he'd use the wagon to do yard work and to haul wood to the house.

Barth said his three sons used the wagon growing up. More importantly, it's a red wagon he's had since 1960. It's still in great shape and has never needed a repair.

Barth's neighbors and others in the community had been trying to help locate it. A post on Facebook about it was shared more than 100 times.

A neighbor said they don't think the person who took it did anything wrong, but it wasn't meant to be left for someone to take.

"If the people would bring it back, there would be nothing said," added Barth on Wednesday, when his wagon was still missing. "Through life, people do make mistakes and I'm just thankful I'd get my wagon back."

No further information was available at this time.