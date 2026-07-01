Another Door County beach closes ahead of Fourth of July weekend

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Another Door County beach is closed as the Fourth of July weekend approaches.

Door County Public Health says Otumba Park Beach is closed Wednesday after routine testing found elevated bacteria levels in the water.

Several other beaches across the county remain under water quality advisories, and signs have been posted at those locations.

It's the latest beach closure this week after elevated bacteria levels also forced other Door County beaches to close earlier.

If you're planning to spend time at the beach this holiday weekend, you can check current conditions at wibeaches.us or by calling 920-746-5960.

