DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County Public Health is warning swimmers to check beach conditions before cooling off.

Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach, Anclam Park Beach and County Road TT Beach are closed Tuesday, June 30, because of elevated bacteria levels.

DOOR COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH 3 popular Door County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Public health officials say several other beaches are also under advisories. Signs will be posted at affected beaches.

Anyone planning to swim is encouraged to check current beach conditions at wibeaches.us or call 920-746-5960 before heading out.

Elevated bacteria levels can make the water unsafe for swimming, especially for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.