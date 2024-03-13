Live updates: President Joe Biden visits Milwaukee

President Joe Biden is making a visit to Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon. Preparations began earlier in the week.

The visit is part of the Biden-Harris administration's "I'm on Board" month of action, designed to help mobilize voters. The administration is trying to secure votes from suburban women, Black, and Latino voters.

On Wednesday morning, the administration announced a near $40 million investment for locally-led projects aimed at reconnecting communities in Wisconsin facing issues with things like transportation and healthcare access.

Biden is expected to land at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. Follow this live blog for the latest updates from TMJ4 News reporter Harm Venhuizen, who is traveling with the president's press pool today.

Latest updates:

4:28 p.m. — The president thanked a roomful of campaign volunteers and supporters, emphasizing the high stakes and close margins in Wisconsin. “It’s gonna get down to knockin' on doors the old-fashioned way,” he said.

Harm Venhuizen President Biden's campaign headquarters in Milwaukee.

4:13 p.m. — The presidential motorcade has arrived at the Biden campaign Milwaukee headquarters, where President Biden will meet with volunteers and supporters. The Biden campaign has 44 general election offices across Wisconsin as part of its push to reach key voter groups, including suburban women, Black, and Latino voters.

3:57 p.m. — Biden made an appeal to voters of color with his announcement of federal funding to rebuild communities that were historically divided and demolished by the construction of infrastructure projects like I-94/I-43 in Milwaukee.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP President Joe Biden speaks about jobs at the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“We’re building a future America full of possibilities,” Biden said. “Investing in all America, all Americans, to make sure everyone has a fair shot.”

3:36 p.m. — Raynetta Hill, executive director of Milwaukee's Historic King Drive Business Improvement District, welcomed President Biden to the stage at the Pieper-Hillside Boys and Girls Club. “A vibrant 6th Street is on the return” thanks to the president’s work, she said.

Watch: President Biden announces $37 million in infrastructure projects for Milwaukee:

President Biden announces funding for two construction projects in Milwaukee

3:06 p.m. — The presidential motorcade has arrived at the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club, where President Biden is expected to tout a $36 million investment in the 6th Street Complete Streets Project.

That project will expand sidewalks and create new bus and bike lanes to improve the downtown roadway.

2:45 p.m. — The president and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore have exited Air Force One. Both stopped to speak with the governor, mayor and county executive.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP President Joe Biden talks with, from left, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., as he arrives in Milwaukee, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2:32 p.m. — President Biden has landed at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Air Force One touched down at 2:32 p.m., more than 20 minutes ahead of its expected arrival time.

Meeting the president at the airport are Mayor Cavalier Johnson, County Executive David Crowley, and Gov. Tony Evers.

Harm Venhuizen

1:25 p.m. — Rep. Gwen Moore is among a long list of those traveling with the president aboard Air Force One toward Milwaukee.

Here's the full list, courtesy of the White House:



Rep. Gwen Moore (WI-04)

Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff

Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff

Natalie Quillian, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff

Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President & Press Secretary

Vinay Reddy, Assistant to the President & Director of Speechwriting

Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President & Director of Communications

Ryan Montoya, Assistant to the President & Director of Scheduling & Advance

Ashley Williams, Deputy Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor to the President & Director of Strategic Outreach

Marc Gustafson, Special Assistant to the President & Senior Director for the White House Situation Room

Krystal Ortiz, Special Assistant to the President & Director of Political Engagement

Diala Jadallah-Redding, Special Assistant to the President & House Legislative Affairs Liaison

12:55 p.m. — President Biden has touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on his way to Milwaukee.

Biden disembarked Marine One and waved to the press pool, but did not answer any questions. He boarded Air Force One by 12:58 p.m., and took off for Milwaukee at 1:03 p.m.

The president is expected to arrive in Milwaukee shortly before 3 p.m.

