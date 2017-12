MANITOWOC, Wis. - Police are seeking a suspect after an armed robbery at a Manitowoc CVS Pharmacy Tuesday evening.

Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. A suspect entered the pharmacy, flashed a weapon and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a man, about 5'5'' tall. He was described as wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.