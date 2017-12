Green Bay Hardee's robbed by knife point

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A male robbery suspect made off with an unknown amount of cash after robbing a Green Bay Hardee's Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Mason Street.

The suspect showed a knife, then fled the scene.

Green Bay Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (920) 448-3208. The case reference number is 17-215139.

Alternatively, you may contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by calling (920) 432-7867, and can remain anonymous.