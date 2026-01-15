Whole milk returns to schools for first time in over a decade, what does this mean for local districts?

NEENAH (NBC 26) — For the first time in more than a decade, whole milk is returning to schools across the country after new legislation rolled back Obama-era nutrition rules.

The new law eliminates restrictions that allowed only fat-free or low-fat milk to be served in school cafeterias, giving districts the option to offer whole milk alongside existing choices.

"We have a lot of kids who come into kindergarten who don't even know what a carton of milk is," said Jen Oliver, director of food services for the Neenah School District.

Oliver, who creates lunch menus for schools in the district, views the change as a small but meaningful step toward introducing more children to drinking milk.

"There's a big gap nutritionally with calcium and vitamin D and other nutrients found in milk. I think it's a first step in a positive direction just giving them more access," Oliver said.

The transition won't happen overnight, according to Oliver. School lunch distributors will need time to adjust their offerings, and districts must gauge student demand for whole milk options.

"For some of our kids, it will bridge a gap and hopefully increase milk participation," Oliver said.

Local school districts are taking different approaches to implementing the change. The Green Bay Area Public School District said its menu won't change until next year, while Appleton Area Schools is still reviewing its policy and hasn't made a decision yet.

The new law took effect immediately, so if they choose, school districts can begin serving whole milk to students right away.