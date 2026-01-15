Wisconsin dairy farmers say they are optimistic about President Donald Trump's newly signed Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which will restore whole milk in schools nationwide for the first time in more than a decade.

The legislation could provide a much-needed boost to local dairy operations like Meadow Brook Farms in Manitowoc County, where fifth-generation dairy farmer Mitch Kappelman milks more than 400 cows.

Whole milk is back on the table; Manitowoc County farms hope for industry boost

"Being a farmer in America's Dairyland is really cool to say," Kappelman said.

Kappelman believes the return of whole milk to school cafeterias will reignite conversations about dairy consumption among families.

"I think milk is a healthy beverage and a great choice," he said. "This will bring it back in discussion."



The new law aligns with updated federal dietary guidelines that include full-fat dairy as part of a healthy diet. For Kappelman, the potential impact extends beyond immediate sales.

"The big picture thing is just building that relationship. Sending 30 million kids home from school asking for whole milk at home, creating that next generation of dairy consumers," Kappelman said.

Fluid milk sales have declined since the 1970s, and farmers hope this policy change could help reverse that trend.

Vanna Leichtfuss, co-owner of Milkinaire Dairy in Two Rivers, echoed similar sentiments about the legislation.

"It was a great move that he did," Leichtfuss said. "Whole milk should've been allowed in school for the last 13 years."

Even small changes in school milk preferences can create ripple effects throughout the dairy industry, Leichtfuss said.

"It should boost consumption of dairy," she said. "As the kids in school shift to whole milk, there will be a small change in the supply chain."

For Leichtfuss, the policy change comes down to a simple factor: taste.

"It is very important for kids to taste whole milk," she said. "It's how milk is supposed to taste."

Local farmers say this policy could create more opportunities for regional milk to stay local, connecting farms directly with nearby school districts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.