Summer's over: one family celebrates before start of school year

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Dozens of schools in the Green Bay metro area begin classes the day after Labor Day, and one family celebrates the end of summer in Neenah.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's labor day here in downtown Neenah and that means school starts tomorrow. I'm Pari Apostolakos and I spoke with one family soaking in the last seconds of summer.

"I can't believe it's over, it felt like it just started and now it's gone already," Lindsay Roake said at a restaurant Monday evening.

I met Lindsay while she was having dinner with her children after a trip to the county fair before both of her kids start school.

Ember will be starting first grade, and she has one special thing awaiting her at school tomorrow.

"My best buddy," Ember said when asked what she was looking forward to about the first day of classes.

Lindsay says the family tried to keep the kids active throughout the season and foster her daughter's dream of opening up an aquarium one day.

"We went to Chicago to see the Shedd aquarium," Ember said.

"I just really wanted them to have a lot of like outdoor times," Lindsay said.

Even though the summer was fun, Ember is excited to start classes in the morning and she has a message for her fellow first graders.

"I can't wait to see you all," she said.