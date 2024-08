When does your neighborhood school start?

Schools in your neighborhood are starting soon! Here's a list of start dates for local districts: Rosendale-Brandon School District: Wednesday, August 14



Wednesday, August 14 Green Bay Public Schools: Monday, August 26



Monday, August 26 Menasha Joint School District: Monday, August 26



Monday, August 26 Pulaski Community School District: Monday, August 26



Monday, August 26 Ashwaubenon School District: Wednesday, August 28



Wednesday, August 28 Beecher-Dunbar-Pembine School District: Wednesday, August 28



Wednesday, August 28 Unified School District of DePere: Wednesday, August 28



Wednesday, August 28 Algoma School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Appleton Area School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Fond du Lac School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Gillett School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Green Lake School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Howard-Suamico School District

K-6, 7th grade, 9th grade: Tuesday, September 3 8th grade, 10th grade-12th grade: Wednesday, September 4

Kewaunee School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Luxemburg-Casco School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 School District of Manawa: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Manitowoc Public School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Marinette School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Neenah Joint School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 School District of New London: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Oconto Unified School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Oshkosh Area School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Ripon Area School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Shawano School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Sheboygan Area School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Sturgeon Bay Schools: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Seymour Community School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Southern Door County School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Two Rivers School District: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Washington Island School: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 School District of Waupaca: Tuesday, September 3



Tuesday, September 3 Wrightstown Community School District: Tuesday, September 3



