'Spunky, sarcastic, loyal,' Parents remember daughter who died in highway crash

A deadly crash in the village of Harrison is still under investigation. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office has released the victim's name. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in Neenah, which was Chandra Zimmer's hometown. I spoke with her parents about how they are coping with this devastating loss and what they want everyone to know.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office identified the driver in a deadly crash on State Highway 114 as 40-year-old Sherwood man Trevor Gelhaar. The victim is 40-year-old Chandra Zimmer from Neenah.

"She's spunky, sarcastic, loyal."

Her death came as a shock to her parents, Jeffrey and Lynette Zimmer.

"We're still kind of in a fog, it still doesn't seem real."

"When it happens that quick, there's no preparing for that."

Her parents say she worked as an Amazon delivery driver. They tell me that's what she was doing when she was hit by a pickup truck on Dec. 28.

"The weather was bad, it was rainy, visibility wasn't good and she was parked alongside 114 with her flashers on and evidently we don't know a lot of details, but she had to cross the highway to deliver a package and that's when she was hit."

A single mother, Chandra had been living with her parents and her four-year-old son, Brayden Bangert.

A fund has been set up for Brayden at Nicolet National Bank for anyone to donate at any branch.

"Chandra was an awesome mom, he was her world."

The Zimmers say they are sure Gelhaar feels awful about what happened.

"It's a horrible thing that happened and unfortunately he has to live with that. [Our] prayers are out to him."

The sheriff's office says at this point in the investigation they do not think drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. In Neenah, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.