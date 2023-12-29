Fox Crossing woman dies after being hit by a pickup truck in the Village of Harrison

CALUMET COUNTY — A 40-year-old woman from Fox Crossing has died after being hit by a pickup truck in the Village of Harrison.

According to a press release from the Calumet County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 5 P.M. Thursday on State Highway 114 Near Pigeon Road in the Village of Harrison.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 40-year-old man from Sherwood, was not hurt.

While the crash is under investigation, it is believed that poor visibility due to rain was a factor in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released to the public.

