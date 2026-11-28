NEENAH (NBC 26) — Four days after a car crashed through the wall of Cedar Ridge Crafts and Gifts, customers were once again walking through the doors on Black Friday.

The Monday morning crash left owner Barbara Ann Elmer facing an unexpected cleanup just days before Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, two important shopping days for local retailers.

Elmer was inside the store with six customers when the crash happened.

“And it sounded like rainfall, but it was apparently the glass falling from the windows,” Elmer said.

She then saw drywall falling from the ceiling.

“And there was the car in the corner of the building,” she said.

According to Neenah police, the vehicle accelerated from a parked position, crashed through the exterior wall of a vacant business and continued through interior walls before breaching a shared wall into the adjoining business.

No one inside the building was injured, police said. The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of a suspected medical issue that officers believe contributed to the crash. A passenger was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

From crash to comeback: Neenah gift shop reopens for Black Friday

There is never a good time for a car to come through the wall of your business, but, for Elmer, the timing was particularly difficult. Thanksgiving was days away, followed immediately by Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Still, Elmer said she never doubted Cedar Ridge would reopen.

“Yes I did, because people who know me, know that I am determined,” Elmer said. “And after what all happened the last few months, I knew I could get it done.”

Those past few months have already been difficult for Elmer. Her husband, and Cedar Ridge co-owner, died in September. The couple opened the store together 16 years ago.

“He made me stronger, because of the person he is, and the way he treated me,” Elmer said.

When another challenge arrived Monday, Elmer’s customers and neighbors stepped in.

Mary Crist was among the people who volunteered to help get the business back on its feet.

“She said, ‘I could use all the help I can get,’ and I said, ‘I can stay and help. Just tell me what to do,’” Crist said.

Volunteers donated hours throughout the week, including Thanksgiving Day, cleaning, dusting and helping prepare the store to reopen.

“But I had a wonderful group of people who helped me out, who volunteered,” Elmer said. “They took their time away from their families to help me. I’m very, very thankful for them.”

By Friday, just four days after the crash, Cedar Ridge Crafts and Gifts was back open for Black Friday, with Elmer preparing to welcome even more customers for Small Business Saturday.

For a shop that began the week with a car coming through the wall, the quick turnaround became something more than a cleanup. It became a reminder for Elmer that, during an already difficult season of her life, she has neighbors willing to help her get back on her feet.