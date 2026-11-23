NEENAH (NBC 26) — Part of a commercial building was destroyed in Neenah Monday morning after a car crashed through the front wall.

Police say the driver was not injured. The incident happened around 11:30 at 1197 Winneconne Ave.

The front wall of one business suite was completely destroyed, and police add that another business, Cedar Ridge Crafts and Gifts, next door was also damaged. Some merchandise was broken but no customers or employees were injured.

NBC 26 has a reporter on the scene and will bring you more information as it is released.