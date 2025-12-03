Hunters miss camaraderie of pre-digital deer tagging era as businesses see decline

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Ten years after Wisconsin moved to digital deer registration, hunters and business owners say they miss the in-person traditions and community connections that once defined deer season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources introduced mandatory online game registration in 2015, allowing harvested deer to be registered electronically through the GameReg system rather than just at physical locations.

Hunters miss camaraderie of pre-digital deer tagging

Businesses see a dramatic decline in deer season traffic

Colin Loughrin, owner of Pup's Irish Pub in New London, took over the business from his father two years ago and has witnessed the transformation firsthand.

"It was our second busiest week of the year. And ever since they moved the registration to online, it seems like every year it's kind of died off more and more," Loughrin said.

Having grown up helping with deer registration during his childhood, Loughrin has mixed feelings about the change.

"Personally, given that I spent a lot of my childhood years having to tag the deer and run around in the cold and try and, you know, find deer in the middle of winter and slit their ears and stuff," he said, reflecting on the hands-on nature of the old system.

Former registration stations see fewer deer

David Cheslock, who has worked at The Wood Shed Bar and Grill in Neenah for 15 years, has seen a stark difference in deer season activity.

"This year, I've only seen two deer," Cheslock said. "On a busy day, we'd see 150, 200, 250 deer."

The dramatic drop in deer brought to the establishment has disappointed Cheslock, who valued the social aspect of the tradition.

"It kind of is disappointing because this was part of it. Coming out, seeing everybody else's deer," Cheslock said.

Hunters mourn lost traditions for the next generation

Hunters Jennifer Vosters and Katie Uhlenbrauck of Hortonville reminisce about the excitement and community spirit of the pre-digital era.

"Racing to the gas station, and like seeing everyone else's deer in the back of the truck, and having to register it, and, you know, telling your story, and walking over to someone else's truck, and being like, oh, where'd you get that? Like, how did it go?" they said, describing the social interactions that once accompanied deer registration.

The hunters expressed sadness that younger generations won't experience these traditions.

"We have two 11-year-old boys that will never understand it," Vosters said.

Community seeks balance between efficiency and tradition

While the digital system offers convenience and efficiency for hunters who can now register their harvest from home, many in the hunting community acknowledge something has been lost in the transition.

Others we spoke to said they don't oppose the digital system but wish there were more opportunities for the connections and storytelling that once characterized deer season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.