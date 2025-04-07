Former Neenah standout wins NCAA national title with UConn women's basketball

TAMPA (NBC 26) — Last year's Wisconsin Ms. Basketball award winner Allie Ziebell now has a new title on her resume: NCAA Champion.

The former Neenah High School standout was a part of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team that beat South Carolina to win the NCAA national championship on Sunday.

It was UConn's 12th national title, an NCAA women's basketball record.

Ziebell appeared in 33 games for the Huskies as a freshman this season, averaging 2.8 points per game. She played two minutes at the end of Sunday's title game.

Jessica Hill/AP UConn guard Allie Ziebell (11) celebrates with UConn guard KK Arnold in the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Marquette, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

As a high school senior, Ziebell helped lead Neenah to a WIAA Division 1 runner-up finish in 2024.

She was named a McDonald's High School All-American, becoming the first girls player from the Fox Valley to earn the prestigious honor.

KK Arnold, a Germantown native and the 2023 Wisconsin Ms. Basketball winner, was also on UConn's championship team. Arnold had nine points and three assists in the title game.