Neenah's Ziebell presented with All-American jersey; first from Fox Valley

The Rockets basketball star is just the seventh girls basketball player in Wisconsin history to make the All-America game. She's also the first from the Fox Valley area.
Posted at 11:09 PM, Feb 23, 2024
NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — A piece of Wisconsin basketball history now resides at Neenah High School.

Neenah basketball star Allie Ziebell was presented with her commemorative McDonald's All-American jersey Friday night prior to Neenah's regional semifinal basketball game.

  • Ziebell is just the seventh Wisconsin girls basketball player to be named a McDonald's All-American, according to the school. She's also the first from the Fox Valley area.
  • Ziebell is averaging 26.2 points per game this season for the Rockets, who are 20-5 overall.
  • She has scored more than 2,600 career points, making her Neenah's all-time leading scorer and ranking her fourth all-time in Wisconsin girls high school basketball history.
  • Ziebell is ESPN's No. 5 ranked recruit in the class of 2024. She's committed to playing college basketball at Connecticut.
  • The Rockets beat Wisconsin Rapids 75-29 on Friday night, advancing to the WIAA Tournament Regional Final round.
  • The McDonald's All-American game is scheduled for April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.
