City of Neenah to reinstate city attorney following criminal investigation

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The City of Neenah said Friday it intends to reinstate city attorney David Rashid on Monday, Aug. 5, months after Rashid was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

According to a news release, Neenah city leaders say they plan to reinstate Rashid "after an extensive internal personnel investigation found no violations pertaining to matters of the workplace."

Charges were formally filed against Rashid in late April this year based upon allegations involving an alleged dispute between Rashid and his former wife. Rashid was then placed on paid administrative leave.

"The charges did not involve other individuals and did not involve the City of Neenah or Mr. Rashid’s work for the City," the release said.

In June, Rashid pleaded not guilty to two charges of domestic abuse third-degree sexual assault and one charge of domestic abuse fourth-degree sexual assault.

The Portage County District Attorney's Office is handling the criminal investigation. Neenah city leaders say the Portage County DA's office has elected not to provide Neenah with any information regarding the investigation leading to the filing of the criminal charges.

In Neenah's own comprehensive investigation, the city did not find evidence to support Rashid was or in danger to others, or that he is unable to perform his duties as city attorney, the release said.

The city says based on its own investigation, and in the absence of information to support criminal charges from the Portage County District Attorney's office, the city decided to have Rashid go back to work.

Rashid is no longer on paid administrative leave.

"The City has reserved the right to reconsider its decision should other facts come forward, or other developments occur in the criminal proceeding which substantially relate to Mr. Rashid’s employment as City Attorney," the release said.