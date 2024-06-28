Neenah city attorney pleads not guilty to three sexual assault counts

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Neenah city attorney David Rashid pled not guilty to three counts of sexual assault Thursday evening at the Winnebago County courthouse.

Rashid submitted a plea of not guilty to two charges of domestic abuse third-degree sexual assault and one charge of domestic abuse fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint, a victim claims sexual abuse happened starting in January 2017.

The victim told investigators other instances of non-consensual sexual contact occurred between late 2020 and November 2022.

In August 2023, after an anonymous email to law enforcement, Appleton Police first interviewed the victim.

Charges were formally filed against Rashid in late April of 2024.

One of Rashid's attorneys says the allegations in the complaint are "false claims."

"David's gonna stand tall because he is an innocent person," Rebecca Castonia said. "We're here to fight for him, his reputation, and everything that goes with that. And I'm happy to do it."

Since they were last in court, Castonia and Rashid filed for a change in judge, which was granted, so Green Lake County judge Mark Slate will now oversee the case.

The City of Neenah says it's aware of the charges against Rashid, but did not comment further.

The City says former Appleton city attorney Jim Walsh is serving as part-time Neenah city attorney for the time being.

Rashid is due back in court on August 5 for a sentencing hearing.

