Neenah city attorney charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

NEENAH (NBC 26) — City officials in Neenah say they've been made aware of a criminal complaint against city attorney David Rashid.

As a result of the complaint, Rashid has been placed on administrative leave.

"As this is an open investigation, it would be inappropriate for the City of Neenah to provide further comment at this time," according to a news release.

According to court records, Rashid is facing 3rd and 4th-degree sexual assault charges with domestic abuse assessments.

