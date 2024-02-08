UW-Green Bay looks to bounce back as Borseth eyes 500th win as a Phoenix

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Kevin Borseth is on the verge of another milestone.

After earning his 800th career NCAA win earlier this season, the longtime UW-Green Bay women's basketball coach is now just one win shy of his 500th win as a Phoenix.

Borseth was unaware he's knocking on the door of another big number. He said he's more focused on getting his team back on track after a 23-point defeat to arch-rival Cleveland State last weekend.

