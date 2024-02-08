UW-Green Bay looks to bounce back as Borseth eyes 500th win as a Phoenix

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Kevin Borseth is on the verge of another milestone.
After earning his 800th career NCAA win earlier this season, the longtime UW-Green Bay women's basketball coach is now just one win shy of his 500th win as a Phoenix.
Borseth was unaware he's knocking on the door of another big number. He said he's more focused on getting his team back on track after a 23-point defeat to arch-rival Cleveland State last weekend.
- The Phoenix lost to the Vikings 86-63, just their second Horizon League loss of the season.
- Green Bay is now 10-2 in conference play, a half game back of Cleveland State in the standings.
- The Phoenix won the regular season conference title last season, but CSU knocked Green Bay out in the Horizon League championship, keeping them out of the NCAA Tournament.
- Borseth, who has coached the Phoenix to 12 NCAA Tournaments in his two stints at Green Bay, called this year's squad "as good a team as I've ever coached in my career."
- The Phoenix host Northern Kentucky at the Kress Center Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.