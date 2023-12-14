Watch Now
MarketplaceContestsCollege Hoops

Actions

'That's a big number!': UWGB coach Borseth records 800th career win

The Phoenix legend is the 20th women's college coach to reach the 800 victory milestone. 488 of those wins have come during his two stints at UW-Green Bay.
Posted at 10:53 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 23:55:21-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Kevin Borseth can add another milestone to his lengthy resume.

The legendary UW-Green Bay women's basketball coach recorded his 800th career victory Wednesday night, as the Phoenix beat Illinois-Chicago 64-56.

Borseth is the 20th women's college basketball coach to reach that mark. After the game, UWGB paid tribute to him with an emotional video that featured well wishes from several of his former players.

"It's overwhelming," Borseth said. "That's a big number."

"You look at these people that have 1,000, it's like 'holy man!'" he laughed. "I've been busting my hump for a long time and I'm not even close to that."

Borseth thanked the university, the city and his former players for the support he's received over his two stints in Green Bay.

"He's very humble," Green Bay guard Natalie McNeal, who led the team with 19 points, said. "He's talking about how great it is to have coached a lot of great players, but it's a privilege to be able to play for a really great coach."

"He deserves all of the accolades he gets," McNeal added.

Only six women's college basketball coaches have reached the 1,000 win milestone. Is that number next on the 69-year-old's bucket list?

"That's a long ways off," he said, laughing. "It's hard for most people to get 200, let alone 1,000."

"Right now I'd be happy just to get 801," he said. "That would be just great."

He'll have that chance on Saturday as the Phoenix host Saint Louis. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the Kress Events Center.

Green Bay is 6-3 on the season, including two wins over Top 25 teams.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!