'That's a big number!': UWGB coach Borseth records 800th career win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Kevin Borseth can add another milestone to his lengthy resume.

The legendary UW-Green Bay women's basketball coach recorded his 800th career victory Wednesday night, as the Phoenix beat Illinois-Chicago 64-56.

Borseth is the 20th women's college basketball coach to reach that mark. After the game, UWGB paid tribute to him with an emotional video that featured well wishes from several of his former players.

"It's overwhelming," Borseth said. "That's a big number."

"You look at these people that have 1,000, it's like 'holy man!'" he laughed. "I've been busting my hump for a long time and I'm not even close to that."

Borseth thanked the university, the city and his former players for the support he's received over his two stints in Green Bay.

"He's very humble," Green Bay guard Natalie McNeal, who led the team with 19 points, said. "He's talking about how great it is to have coached a lot of great players, but it's a privilege to be able to play for a really great coach."

"He deserves all of the accolades he gets," McNeal added.

Only six women's college basketball coaches have reached the 1,000 win milestone. Is that number next on the 69-year-old's bucket list?

"That's a long ways off," he said, laughing. "It's hard for most people to get 200, let alone 1,000."

"Right now I'd be happy just to get 801," he said. "That would be just great."

He'll have that chance on Saturday as the Phoenix host Saint Louis. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the Kress Events Center.

Green Bay is 6-3 on the season, including two wins over Top 25 teams.