REPORTS: UW-Green Bay to hire longtime commentator Doug Gottlieb as men's basketball coach

Gottlieb, who played college basketball at Notre Dame and Oklahoma State, will reportedly continue to do his daily FOX Sports radio show while he coaches the Phoenix.
AP Photo/Mitch Alcala
Oklahoma State alumnus Doug Gottlieb is acknowledged during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 13:22:18-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UW-Green Bay is expected to hire longtime college basketball commentator and radio personality Doug Gottlieb as its next men's basketball coach, according to multiple national reports.

Gottlieb replaces Sundance Wicks, who left UW-Green Bay after one season to take the head coaching position at the University of Wyoming.

Gottlieb has spent the last two decades as an analyst after a playing career at Notre Dame and Oklahoma State. He was among the finalists for the Phoenix job last season before UWGB ultimately hired Wicks.

The 48-year-old has little coaching experience. He was a part of the staff that coached the United States team at the Maccabiah Games, an international Jewish and Israeli multi-sport event, in 2009 and 2017.

Gottlieb will reportedly continue to host his daily national FOX Sports Radio program while coaching UW-Green Bay.

An official announcement from the university is expected this afternoon.

