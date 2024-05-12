UWGB Men's Basketball Coach Sundance Wicks takes job at Wyoming

U-W Green Bay is looking for a new men's basketball head coach.

Sundance Wicks, who was named the men's basketball head coach at UW-Green Bay in early 2023, has taken the men's baskeball head coaching job at the University of Wyoming, according to UWGB.

"We are so thankful and proud of the work Sundance did during his time in Green Bay. He reenergized our program, university and this entire region and we will be forever grateful for the mark he made on Phoenix basketball. We wish he and his family all the best in Wyoming in this next chapter of their journey," UWGB Athletic Director Josh Moon said in a statement.

A post on the men's basketball program's website said Wicks released the following statement:

"The Green Bay Way is a BELIEF. It's a way of life. How you decide to do anything is how you do everything. Since I arrived on the UWGB campus 14 months ago, WE ALL decided to restore this great program back to its rightful place atop the league. We doubled down on this community and it paid our program back in full. I have so much love for Green Bay and how we lift our people up. The rise will not stop now! Thank you for your LOVE and BELIEF Phoenix Phamily. Go Be Great Green Bay!"

Wicks joined UWGB in 2023.

In the 2023-24 season, UWGB men's basketball went 18-14, after going 3-29 in the previous season.