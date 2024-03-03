How 'sweet' it is! UWO women moving on to next round of NCAA Tournament

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — For the sixth time in the last 10 tournaments, the UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16.
The Titans took down Trine University (Ind.) 74-48 Saturday, punching their ticket to the next round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
- Wrightstown native Bridget Froehlke led all scorers with 25 points on 7-8 shooting from 3-point range.
- The Titans advance to play Smith College (Mass.) in the regional semifinal. A location for that game is still to be determined.
- UWO has now made the Sweet 16 six times under head coach Brad Fischer, who took over the program in 2012.
- The furthest Oshkosh has made it during the Fischer era is the Elite 8. That was in 2022.
- Oshkosh last won the NCAA Division III National Championship in 1996.