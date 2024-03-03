Watch Now
How 'sweet' it is! UWO women moving on to next round of NCAA Tournament

It's Oshkosh's sixth Sweet 16 since head coach Brad Fischer took over the program in 2012! Wrightstown native Bridget Froehlke led the Titans with 25 points.
Posted at 10:12 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 23:12:04-05

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — For the sixth time in the last 10 tournaments, the UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16.

The Titans took down Trine University (Ind.) 74-48 Saturday, punching their ticket to the next round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

  • Wrightstown native Bridget Froehlke led all scorers with 25 points on 7-8 shooting from 3-point range.
  • The Titans advance to play Smith College (Mass.) in the regional semifinal. A location for that game is still to be determined.
  • UWO has now made the Sweet 16 six times under head coach Brad Fischer, who took over the program in 2012.
  • The furthest Oshkosh has made it during the Fischer era is the Elite 8. That was in 2022.
  • Oshkosh last won the NCAA Division III National Championship in 1996.
