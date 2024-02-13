'It's a big deal': After wins record, Fischer's Titans eye another conference title

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team is on the verge of another conference championship. A win over UW-La Crosse Wednesday would give the Titans at least a share of their 15th all-time WIAC championship, the most in the conference's history.



UWO overcame a double digit halftime deficit Saturday to beat UW-River Falls, 67-55.

Titans coach Brad Fischer broke the program's all-time wins record earlier this season. He's up to 255 career victories.

The Titans have made eight NCAA Tournaments under Fischer's watch (since 2012-13).

UWO made the Elite Eight in 2022, but has not advanced to a Final Four under Fischer.

The Titans won the NCAA Division III National Championship in 1996 under Kathi Bennett.

The Titans host UW-La Crosse at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night. A win would clinch at least a share of the WIAC regular season championship.

Oshkosh clinches the WIAC outright with a win and a UW-Whitewater loss, or by winning both of their remaining regular season games.