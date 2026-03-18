Trial set for Timothy Hauschultz in great-nephew's death

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A trial has been set once again for the man accused of ordering punishment for his great-nephew, Ethan Hauschultz, which allegedly led to the 7-year-old's death.

Timothy Hauschultz is charged in connection with the 2018 death of his great-nephew. Prosecutors say Ethan died from hypothermia after being forced to carry a heavy wooden log for about two hours in wet, snowy conditions as punishment.

During a scheduling conference on Wednesday, the trial was scheduled to begin on October 12.

The trial was delayed earlier this year because Damian Hauschultz, who was convicted for his role in causing Ethan’s death, is considered a critical witness in Timothy's case. Damian had filed a motion seeking a new trial or resentencing, claiming the judge in his case had a conflict of interest. He is set to be resentenced in April.